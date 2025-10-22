60 years of India-Singapore ties celebrated with sunflower exhibition

Singapore, Oct 22 (PTI) A sunflower exhibition commemorating 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore was launched at an urban park here on Wednesday.

The Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Dr Shilpak Ambule presented 20 sunflower varieties at the 105-hectare Gardens by the Bay, adjacent to the Marina Reservoir.

“Today, we celebrate one of nature’s most cheerful and iconic blooms - the sunflower. Here at Sunflower Surprise, we are treated to a vibrant display of different varieties of sunflowers, cultivated with care and presented with artistic flair,” he said at the unveiling of the elaborate exhibition, which also had models of historical architectures from Jaipur.

“Each variety tells its own story - of colour, resilience, and joy,” said Ambule at a ceremony attended by Minister Indranee Rajah as the chief guest, and 100 other people.

“The sunflower floral showcase is bringing the lively charm and vivid colours of Jaipur (India’s famed Pink City & a UNESCO World Heritage City) to life at Gardens by the Bay,” he said, underlining the importance of the connection between nations, cultures, and people.

“It is festivals like these that deepen our understanding and appreciation of the beauty we share across borders. We are blessed to witness how cultural exchange can blossom through many forms - art, cuisine, music, and yes, even flowers,” said the envoy, highlighting the ongoing events being held in the city-state to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The celebration started in January this year, with a high-profile visit by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to India, followed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's visit last month.

“We have organised a series of events in diverse areas to mark this important milestone. Indian Film Festival, Biryani Festival, Indian Theatre Festival, etc., are some of the flagship events we organised this year,” said Ambule.

Dubbed as “Splendour of India”, the golden brilliance of 3,000 sunflowers in radiant hues of classic yellow and uncommon shades of red and brown is on display at the centre stage in the Flower Dome of the Gardens.

The exhibition also includes a recreation of the Hawa Mahal, standing 5 metres tall and spanning 10 metres wide, a model of Amer Stepwell, which was constructed in the 16th century as a rainwater reservoir before piped water existed, and a model of Patrika Gate, a popular attraction that reflects the architecture and culture of Rajasthan through its detailed carvings and bright paintings.

At the event, Minister Rajah said, "It was a very good occasion and they chose Jaipur, which has so many historical elements." Gardens by the Bay CEO Felix Loh said, "Through our floral displays, Gardens by the Bay brings a world of culture to Singapore. Sunflower Surprise celebrates not only the vibrancy and beauty of India, but also six decades of friendship between Singapore and India." "The sunflower — a symbol of happiness, positivity, and resilience — perfectly embodies the warm and enduring bond that connects our two nations."