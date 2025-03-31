60,000 Hanuman Chalisas distributed at temples in South Africa

Johannesburg, Mar 31 (PTI) A prominent Hindu organisation in South Africa has distributed 60,000 pocket-sized copies of the Hanuman Chalisa at eight temples across the country.

The organisation SA Hindus members, led by bikers from various clubs in the Gauteng province undertook the distribution drive on Sunday and they also collected almost two tonnes of groceries to distribute to the needy.

“We were blessed to see so many devotees at the temples, and many from neighbouring provinces, especially from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), supporting the double-headed venture so enthusiastically,” said SA Hindus founder Pandita Lucy Sigaban.

“We must thank all the leadership and devotees at all those temples for helping make the lives of the beneficiaries of the groceries so much better. They will be distributed in the months ahead to all communities in Gauteng and KZN provinces,” Sigaban said.

SA Hindus first launched the one million Hanuman Chalisa initiative on August 24 2024 during the Utsav of Devotion, in partnership with Shereno Printers and Electro Online Media.

They plan to have distributed a million Hanuman Chalisa booklets by 2029.

"We are humbled to partner on a project that furthers SA Hindus' dedication to spiritual education and outreach," said Niran Singh, owner of Shereno Printers.

"It was heartwarming to be working on an initiative that brought the community together like this. The biking community of Gauteng really rallied to our call to come out in numbers and join in," said Mrinal Bhagwan, co-founder of Throttle Collective, a South African biking community. PTI FH AMS