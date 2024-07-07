62 killed in rain-related incidents in Nepal in one month

Kathmandu, Jul 7 (PTI) At least 62 people were killed and 90 others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents across Nepal over the past four weeks since the onset of the monsoon season, according to home ministry officials on Sunday.

The primary causes of these monsoon-related deaths are landslides, floods, and lightning strikes, they said.

Of the fatalities, 34 people were killed by landslides, while 28 succumbed to floods resulting from incessant rains. Additionally, seven individuals are reported missing in connection with these natural calamities, the officials said.

The heavy rains and subsequent floods and landslides have caused significant property damage as well. At least 121 houses have been inundated, and 82 others have been damaged. The natural disasters have displaced a total of 1,058 households across the country.

In response to the crisis, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has directed all state mechanisms to prioritise the protection of lives affected by monsoon floods, landslides, and inundations.

During a briefing at the Singha Durbar-based control room on Sunday, the prime minister instructed all state agencies to focus on the rescue and relief efforts for citizens impacted by these natural disasters.

He also urged all citizens to remain vigilant against potential disasters and called upon political parties, civil societies, and social organisations to collaborate in mitigating disaster risks and ensuring the safety of the citizens. PTI SBP SCY SCY