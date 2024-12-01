62 per cent polling witnessed in Nepal local bypolls

Kathmandu, Dec 1 (PTI) Nepal witnessed 62 per cent voting in the local bypolls held on Sunday to elect 41 representatives for various posts across 32 districts.

The elections were held for one municipality chief, one deputy chief, two chairs of the rural municipality, four deputy chairs, and 33 ward chairs in the polls, with 376 candidates, including 102 independents, in the fray, the election commission said on Sunday.

Long queues were witnessed at the polling stations. Around 262,799 voters were eligible to exercise their democratic rights, according to the election commission.

Counting of votes began on Sunday evening in some of the local units, an official said.

Neeta Pokharel, a spokesperson at the Election Commission, said voters participated enthusiastically in all the areas and voting proceeded peacefully in all 32 districts.

Meanwhile, a centenarian cast his ballot at a polling station at Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-12 in Makawanpur district.

Govinda Lamichhane, 102, who exercised his franchise in the polling station set up at a school, became the oldest person to cast his vote in the polls, the official said. PTI SBP PY PY PY