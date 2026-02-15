63-point Code of Conduct ahead of Nepal polls, limits on financial assistance in cash

Kathmandu, Feb 15 (PTI) Issuing a 63-point code of conduct ahead of the March 5 polls, Nepal's Election Commission on Sunday asked political parties and candidates to accept financial assistance above NRs 25,000 through banking transactions only.

The Election Commission (EC) also said that the political parties and candidates can campaign up to March 2 only. Prominent among the more than 60 pointers in the EC’s notice regarding the Code of Conduct is that the political parties and their candidates are to accept financial assistance above Rs 25,000 only through banking transactions.

The EC asked the political parties and their candidates to carry out publicity campaigns in the stipulated dates – till March 2 – and between 7 am to 7 pm, and halt all campaigns 48 hours ahead of the general election scheduled for March 5.

In keeping with the previous year's practice, the EC also restricted the use of plastic materials or polythene for publicity campaigns.

In case, any one violates the code of conduct, such candidates will face legal action such as cancellation of the candidacy or disqualified for participating in any type of election for six years, the EC notice said.