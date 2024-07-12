Two buses swept away by a landslide in Nepal; 65 people missing

Kathmandu: At least 65 people are believed to be missing after two buses were swept away by a landslide in Nepal and pushed into a swollen river on Friday, according to a media report.

The two buses carrying 65 passengers went missing in the Trishuli river in the landslides at Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district, myrepublica news portal reported quoting officials.

Chief District Officer of Chitwan, Indra Dev Yadav, confirmed the incident.

Yadav said that the rescue workers have started clearing the landslide debris.

He said further details of the accident are still awaited.

Expressing grief over the disappearance of the bus in the Trishuli River, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has issued directives for immediate search and rescue operations.