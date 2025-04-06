6,700 Afghan nationals deported from Pakistan since April 1: Report

Islamabad, Apr 6 (PTI) Pakistan has deported 944 Afghan families comprising 6,700 individuals since April 1 as the deadline set by the government expired last week, a media report said on Sunday.

The deportation intensified after the March 31 deadline set for the voluntary return of all Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) expired.

Citing immigration sources, the Express Tribune newspaper reported that among those deported included 2,874 men, 1,755 women, and 2,071 children.

These individuals were transported to the Landi Kotal transit camp near Peshawar, where they underwent necessary processing before being deported through the Torkham border crossing.

It was the second phase of deportation targeting ACC holders after the first phase began in September 2023 to expel the illegal aliens.

Under the first phase, 70,494 Afghan families, representing 4,69,159 individuals, return to their homeland through Torkham. However, the total number of Afghans returned under the first phase through different border points was more than 8,00,000.

Meanwhile, a countrywide police crackdown continues, targeting Afghan nationals residing illegally in the country. The authorities were focusing on those without Proof of Residence (PoR) cards and those with expired Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC).

The Afghans began to land in Pakistan in the 1980s due to the deteriorating security situation in the wake of the invasion by the forces of the former USSR.

The exact number of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan is not known. Around 2.5 million Afghans are believed to be in Pakistan, according to various estimates. PTI SH ZH ZH