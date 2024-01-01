7.4 magnitude earthquake hits northeastern Japan; tsunami alert issued

New Delhi: The first day of the 2024 brought horrific news from Japan as the northern part of the country was hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake triggering tsunami alert on Monday.

The Japan Meterological Agency reported a quake hitting Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, one of them measuring a preliminary magnitude of 7.4.

The Tsunami Warning was soon upgraded to a "major Tsunami warning" stating that waves of up to 5m are expected.

"Those near coastal areas, rivers, or lakes should evacuate to higher ground immediately," the warning said.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 metres (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

Reports of damage were not immediately available.

Several unverified videos showing the impact of earthquake started doing rounds on the social media.

