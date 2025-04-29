7 bullet-ridden bodies found in Ziarat district of Pakistan's Balochistan

Karachi: Bullet-ridden bodies of seven people were found on Tuesday by residents in the Ziarat district of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, an official said.

Deputy commissioner of Ziarat Zakaullah Durrani said the bodies were found in the Chotiar area early in the morning.

Another police official said all seven bodies had several bullet wounds, suggesting they were killed at the same time.

Soon after the bodies' discovery, an angry mob gathered at the site and staged a sit-in on the Ziarat highway, disrupting the traffic.

“We are talking to the protesters to clear the highway linking Chotiar and Ziarat,” Durrani said.

He said the bodies were moved to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem and identification.

It is not uncommon for unidentified bullet-riddled bodies to be found in the Balochistan province, where many cases of missing persons are being heard in higher courts.