7 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka repatriated

Colombo, Sep 4 (PTI) Seven Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters were repatriated on Wednesday, the Indian mission here said.

"On their way home! 07 Indian fishermen have been successfully repatriated from Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission here said in a post on X.

Last month, 30 Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy, returned to India.

The fishermen issue is a contentious topic in the bilateral ties, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters. Sri Lanka claims a similar attitude by Indian authorities.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries, who are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other’s waters.

According to an official release by the Sri Lanka Navy, the number of Indians arrested this year by the island nation's navy has risen to 333, and their trawlers seized to 45. PTI GRS GRS GRS