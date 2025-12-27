7 injured in explosion in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Dec 27 (PTI) Seven people, including five Frontier Corps personnel, sustained injuries in an explosion targeting a security forces vehicle on Saturday in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident occurred in Khyber district, and the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The condition of some of the injured in the blast is critical, a police official said.

The explosion was carried out by detonating explosives planted in a motorcycle parked along the road, he added. Police and security forces cordoned off the area, and a search operation was launched.

The government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out terror attacks, especially in provinces bordering Afghanistan, after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022.