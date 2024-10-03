7 killed, 30 injured after bus carrying wedding party plunges into ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan

Karachi, Oct 3 (PTI) Seven people were killed and 30 others injured on Thursday when a speeding bus carrying a wedding party plunged into a ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan province, officials and rescuers said.

Police and rescue officials said the bus taking the wedding party from Quetta to Balili had a tyre burst following which the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a ravine on the western bypass near Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

"We have recovered seven bodies from the crash site, including three children," rescue official Farhan Samad from the Edhi Welfare Trust said.

He said 30 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals.

Road accidents happen frequently in Balochistan, where mountainous areas and high altitudes often lead to drivers losing control of their vehicles.

Police official, Zia Zehri, said the wedding party was from Hazara town in Quetta and the passengers were mostly from extended families.

Last month, four people died and 21 others injured when a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine in the Sherani district of the province.

In August, at least 11 people were killed and 35 injured when their passenger bus fell into a deep ravine on the Makran coastal highway between Karachi and Balochistan. PTI CORR ZH ZH