7 killed, 6 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Nov 2 (PTI) At least seven people were killed and six others injured after a vehicle plunged into a gorge in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the vehicle's brakes failed, causing it to fall into the gorge.

Police and rescue officials promptly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the deceased were taken for necessary formalities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed deep sorrow over the incident and directed the district administration to ensure timely medical assistance for the injured. PTI AYZ SCY SCY