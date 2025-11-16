7 killed in illegal firecracker factory blast in Pakistan’s Sindh

Karachi, Nov 16 (PTI) At least seven people were killed and several injured following an explosion at an illegal makeshift firecracker manufacturing factory in Pakistan's Sindh province, rescue officials said on Sunday.

The explosion occurred at an unlicensed firecracker manufacturing unit on Saturday night in the Latifabad area of Hyderabad city.

“A powerful explosion was reported in a firecracker factory on the banks of the Laghari Goth river, Latifabad Police Station,” a statement from the Rescue 1122 spokesperson said, adding that "So far, seven bodies have been pulled out from the rubble." Following the explosion, a portion of the house collapsed on Saturday night, officials said, adding that some are still feared to be trapped under the rubble. Only after the completion of the rescue operation will the actual reason for the blast be known, the rescue team spokesperson said.

“There is rubble from one room that collapsed with the boundary wall, so there are reports of some people and children who were working there; we are trying to get them out,” he added.

Latifabad Assistant Commissioner Saud Lund reached the site and confirmed to the media that the fireworks were being manufactured illegally, adding that the owner of the factory, Asad Zai, was issued a licence for some other spot.

He added that the owner was absconding and details of the factory’s licence were being verified.

Three of the six injured in the blast sustained 98 per cent burns and are in critical condition, the assistant commissioner said.

In August this year, a similar explosion had taken place at an illegal fireworks manufacturing factory in Karachi, in which two people were killed, while 33 were injured.

The chief minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, had ordered an inquiry following the blast over the illegal operations of the factory in a residential area.