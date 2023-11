Kathmandu, Nov 12 (PTI) Seven people were killed on Sunday when a jeep they were travelling in met with an accident in Nepal's Nawalpur district, police said.

According to police, the jeep heading towards Kawasoti from Bulingtar hit a house at Devchuli, killing six people on the spot.

A seriously injured person died while receiving treatment in a local hospital, they said.

Six other passengers who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital. PTI SBP ZH ZH