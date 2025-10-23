7 labourers abducted in Pakistan's insurgency-hit Balochistan province

Karachi, Oct 23 (PTI) Seven labourers have been abducted by armed men in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, security sources said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Siyah Posh area in Dasht, Mastung district.

According to the sources, the labourers, five from Sindh and two locals, were working on the construction of a new security checkpoint when they were taken away by unidentified gunmen from the remote mountainous region.

“The abduction took place two days ago and the labourers have still not been traced,” a source said.

Though Security officials have not yet issued a formal statement on the incident, in the past, insurgents have targeted labourers from other provinces working on government or China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Balochistan, either killing them on the spot or abducting them and later dumping their bodies in remote areas.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province by area, has for years witnessed attacks on security personnel and labourers from other provinces by separatist groups who contend that Islamabad's policies and large-scale projects like the CPEC have benefited external and federal interests while failing to provide equitable benefits to the local population.