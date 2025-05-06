7 Pak soldiers killed in attack by Baloch Liberation Army

Islamabad, May 6 (PTI) At least seven Pakistani soldiers were killed on Tuesday in a terrorist attack in the south western province of Balochistan, the Pakistan Army said.

“Terrorists belonging to the Baloch Liberation Army targeted a security forces’ vehicle with an improvised explosive device in general area Mach, Kachhi district,” according to a Pakistan Army statement.

The army said seven soldiers were killed in the attack.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist present in the area, the army said.

Last week, Pakistan’s security forces killed 10 terrorists in two separate incidents in the restive Balochistan province, authorities said.

The terrorists were killed in the Kech and Ziarat districts during a fresh crackdown against militant elements in the province.

In March, Jaffar Express, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar and carrying 440 passengers, was hijacked by Baloch Liberation Army militants in which 21 civilians and four soldiers were killed.

Balochistan has been facing unrest for about two decades due to allegations by the local ethnic Baloch groups and parties that the federal government was exploiting the mineral wealth of the province. PTI SH GSP GSP