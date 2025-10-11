7 policemen killed in terror attack on police training centre in Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 11 (PTI) Seven policemen were killed and 13 others injured in a terrorist attack at a police training centre in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Saturday.

The attack took place late Friday night when seven to eight terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) launched a coordinated assault using heavy weapons on the Dera Ismail Khan Police Training Centre in the DI Khan district, near the South Waziristan border.

On the intervening night of October 10-11, terrorists attempted to breach the perimeter of the police training school by ramming an explosives-laden truck into its main gate, triggering a massive explosion, the army said in a statement.

While one policeman was killed in the attack, six others died in the retaliatory exchange of fire between the security personnel and the terrorists.

After the intense five-hour engagement, six terrorists were also eliminated, the army said.

During the exchange of fire, the militants continued throwing hand grenades.

A mosque inside the institute complex was targeted by the terrorists. The Imam of the mosque was killed in the attack.

Around 200 trainees, instructors, and staff members were present at the training school during the attack, police said.

Thirteen people, including police personnel, were also injured in the attack, they said.

According to officials, all trainee recruits and staff members were safely evacuated to secure locations.

Earlier in the day, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a statement said the office of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) near the training centre was also burnt down by terrorists.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, confirmed that the area has been completely cleared.

Pakistan continues to reel under terrorism with overall violence surging by 46 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, a media report said last week.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71 per cent (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67 per cent (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25 per cent of fatalities (230) and incidents (85).

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies' personnel, and security forces. PTI AYZ SKS SCY SCY