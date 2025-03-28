7 soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in shootout in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Mar 28 (PTI) Seven Pakistani soldiers and eight terrorists were killed in a bloody shootout during an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to sources.

The ongoing operation started early morning in the Sarkati Machi Khel area of the volatile Lakki Marwat district.

Sources said seven soldiers including three havaldars and four sepoys were killed while six others were injured.

The eight terrorists killed were affiliates of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The military has not issued any statement on this till now. PTI AYZ GRS GRS