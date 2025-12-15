7 Taliban militants, 1 soldier killed in clashes in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Dec 15 (PTI) At least seven Taliban militants and a soldier were killed during a counter-insurgency operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, an intelligence-based operation was carried out in Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi area on the reported presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists and after an intense fire exchange, seven militants "were sent to hell," the army said.

During the clashes, one soldier was also killed, it said.

The statement added that weapons and ammunition were seized from the dead terrorists, who were involved in terrorist activities in the area.

On December 12-13, thirteen TTP militants were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said.