7 TTP terrorists killed in encounter in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Aug 15 (PTI) Seven terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were killed by the security forces during an encounter in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the media wing of the army - said that an intelligence-based operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the Kurram district.

It said security forces effectively engaged terrorists of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and seven were killed while five were injured.

"Khwarij’s (terrorists) hideout was also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition & explosives was recovered,” it said, adding that the slain terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians. PTI AYZ ZH ZH