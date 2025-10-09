7 TTP terrorists killed in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 9 (PTI) At least seven terrorists affiliated with the banned terror group TTP were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Thursday.

An army Major was also killed during the operation on Wednesday, the military's media wing said in a statement.

The security forces conducted the operation in the general area of Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan district, on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to "Fitna al-Khwarij", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Pakistan government last year notified the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as "Fitna al-Khawarij", a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.

Seven terrorists affiliated with the outlawed group "were sent to hell", the statement said.

During the intense exchange of fire, an army Major was also killed, it added.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and law enforcement agencies, as well as the killing of innocent civilians.

A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The operation was conducted a day after 11 military personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major, were killed in clashes with the Taliban militants during an intelligence-based operation in the province bordering Afghanistan.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, after the banned TTP called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022 and vowed to target security forces, police, and law enforcement agencies.