74 killed in rain-related incidents in Nepal in one month

Kathmandu, Jul 8 (PTI) At least 74 people have died and 80 others injured in rain-related incidents across Nepal over the past four weeks since the onset of the monsoon season, a statement issued by Nepal Police Headquarters said on Monday.

The primary causes of these monsoon-related deaths are landslides, floods, and lightning strikes.

Central Police Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Dan Bahadur Karki said that 74 people have died, 80 injured and five persons have gone missing in incidents of floods and landslides that occurred throughout the country from June 10 till Monday.

Police said injured are undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

The heavy rains and subsequent floods and landslides have caused significant property damage. So far 86 houses have been damaged due to landslides and floods.

Life across Nepal has been affected due to heavy rain and 5,000 police personnel have been mobilized in rescue and relief works.

The damage due to the monsoon-related disasters is equivalent to more than Rs 95 million, the statement added.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has directed all state mechanisms to prioritise the protection of lives affected by monsoon floods, landslides, and inundations.

During a briefing at the Singha Durbar-based control room on Sunday, the prime minister instructed all state agencies to focus on the rescue and relief efforts for citizens impacted by these natural disasters.

He also urged all citizens to remain vigilant against potential disasters and called upon political parties, civil societies, and social organisations to collaborate in mitigating disaster risks and ensuring the safety of the citizens. PTI SBP ZH ZH