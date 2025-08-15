79th Independence Day marked in Nepal, friends of India highlight historical ties

Kathmandu, Aug 15 (PTI) Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Friday gifted books to 39 educational institutions and libraries across Nepal marking the 79th Independence Day.

These educational institutions and libraries are spread across seven provinces and 21 districts, officials told a programme organised by the Indian Embassy here.

Indian ambassador Naveen Srivastava honoured the widows and next of kin of the deceased personnel of the Indian Armed Forces, and handed over AGIF (Amy Group Insurance Funds) cheques with a total value of NRs 64 million, according to a release by the embassy.

The members of the Indian community in Nepal, friends of India as well as Indian embassy staff and their family members took part in the Independence Day celebrations in Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, at a function organised by Nepal Bharat Friendship Society (NBFS), a host of speakers highlighted the historical, cultural and economic ties existing between Nepal and India since ancient time.

They underscored that Nepal and India should understand and honour each other’s concerns.

Nepal should always honour India’s security interest and should not undermine her concerns, remarked Prakash Sharan Mahat, Nepali Congress spokesperson.

Nepalese leaders have participated in Indian Independence movement and in the same manner Indian leaders also extended support to Nepal’s democratic movement, maintained Upendra Yadav, who also congratulated the people of India for driving their country towards a global power within a period of eight decades.

Deputy head of Indian Embassy, Rarkesh Pandey shed light on various aspects of Nepal-India relations at the programme chaired by NBFS president Prem Lashkery.

Vice President Parmananda Jha, Rastriya Prajatantra Party leader Pashupati Shamsher Rana, Rastriya Swotantra Party leader Swornim Wagley and former president of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries Bhawani Rana also congratulated the government and people of India on the 79th Independence Day. PTI SBP NPK NPK