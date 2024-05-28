8 Indians operating IT business detained in Sri Lanka for abusing tourist visa

Colombo, May 28 (PTI) Sri Lankan immigration authorities have detained eight Indian nationals, including one woman, for abusing their tourist visas by operating an IT business in the island nation, officials here said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The individuals were apprehended during a recent raid on a house by Department of Immigration and Emigration officials in the upscale residential area of Cinnamon Gardens here, where they were found operating an IT business.

The detained individuals were all in possession of tourist visas, with one person having overstayed their visa. Employment is strictly prohibited under tourist visas. The eight individuals, including one woman, detained would be deported once the necessary paperwork is completed, the officials said.

The incident follows a similar case in mid-March, when authorities detained 21 Indians in Negombo, a West Coast resort town, for abusing visit visas.

India is Sri Lanka’s largest inbound tourism market. Currently, Sri Lanka offers a free visa regime for tourists from India, China, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan. PTI CORR SCY SCY SCY