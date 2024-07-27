8 killed after vehicle crashes into pedestrians in China

Beijing, Jul 27 (PTI) A vehicle crashed into pedestrians in central China's Hunan Province on Saturday, killing at least eight persons and injuring five, authorities said.

The incident took place in Changsha City.

Eight persons were killed and five injured after the vehicle crashed into the pedestrians. The injured have been sent to a hospital for treatment, the municipal public security bureau said.

Among them, two are seriously injured and three have minor injuries.

A 55-year-old suspect, surnamed Su, has been detained by the police. An investigation into the case is underway, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It is not yet clear whether Su intentionally crashed the vehicle into the crowd.

Road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced. A majority of accidents occur due to violations of traffic laws.