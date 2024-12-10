8 killed in road accident in Nepal

Kathmandu, Dec 10 (PTI) Eight people were killed and five others injured when their vehicle veered off the road in a forest and hit a tree in Nepal's Rautahat district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The vehicle, a Scorpio, was carrying pilgrims home after visiting Gadhimai Mela in Bara district when the accident occurred around midnight on the East-West Highway, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred when the driver lost control and collided with a tree in the Dhansar-Lamaha road section.

Eight people, including the driver, were killed in the accident, they said.

Advertisment

The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The once-in-five-year Gadhimai Mela was inaugurated by Vice President Ram Sahaya Yadav last week. PTI SBP ZH ZH