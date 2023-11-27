8 terrorists killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar: Security forces killed eight terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said.

Advertisment

The intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the district's Sararogha area based on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, there was an intense exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists. Eight terrorists were eliminated in the operation, the ISPR said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them, it said.

It added that a sanitisation operation was underway in the area to eliminate any other terrorists as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.