8 TTP terrorists killed in police operation in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar, Dec 28 (PTI) At least eight terrorists, associated with the banned outfit TTP, were killed and several others injured during a major police operation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.

The operation was conducted in the border area between Kohat and Karak districts, situated in the southern parts of the province.

According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat, Abbas Majeed Marwat, the operation was initiated after intelligence reports indicated the presence of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in the Karkando area, under the jurisdiction of Khurram Police Station.

He said other terrorists were injured in the operation, which is being conducted under his direct supervision. The RPO added that the operation is still ongoing and multiple hideouts of the militants in the mountainous terrain were destroyed.

He further said that the bodies of the slain terrorists remain in the hilly area, as their accomplices are attempting to retrieve the bodies by opening fire on police.