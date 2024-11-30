9 arrested in connection with lawyer's murder during Bangladesh violence

Dhaka, Nov 30 (PTI) Nine people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a lawyer during violence in Bangladesh's southeastern port city of Chattogram over the arrest of a Hindu community leader, police said on Saturday.

They were arrested after 46 people were booked for their alleged involvement in the murder of Saiful Islam, who was in his early 30s, during Tuesday's clashes after Chinmoy Krishna Das was denied bail by a Chattogram court.

Das, the spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here on Monday in a sedition case.

"Saiful Islam's father filed the case last night naming 46 people,” said Abdul Karim, the officer in charge of the port city’s Kotwali police station.

Karim said most of the accused are resident's of city's Sebok Colony, a hub of sanitation workers belonging to the Hindu community.

He said nine of the accused were arrested and a manhunt to arrest the others was underway.

He said the accused were identified through CCTV footage of the court premises, the scene of the violence on November 26.

Police said one man identified as Chandan Das is the primary accused as he was seen attacking the lawyer with a sharp weapon.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage with lawyers and political groups taking to the streets demanding stern punitive actions against Islam's killers while some groups wanted ISKCON Bangladesh to be banned.

ISKCON Bangladesh, however, said Das was expelled from the organisation long before his arrest and added that ISKCON was not involved in the murder or violence. PTI AR PY PY PY