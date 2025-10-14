9 killed in fire in chemical warehouse and garment factory in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Oct 14 (PTI) At least nine people were killed in a fire that broke out at a garment factory and a chemical warehouse in Bangladesh's capital on Tuesday, local media reported.

According to the state-run BSS news agency, the devastating fire in two buildings of the garment factory and chemical warehouse at Mirpur in the capital also injured eight people.

Nine bodies have been recovered from the first and second floors of the garment factory, Bangla language daily Prothom Alo reported.

"We suspect that all of them have died after inhaling toxic gas,” Fire Service and Civil Defence Director (Operation and Maintenance) Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told reporters. He added that the fire was brought under control, and firefighters are conducting searches at the garment factory.

Talha Bin Jasim, an officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Wing, said they received the report of the fire at 11:40 am (local time), and the first team reached the scene at 11:56 am. PTI ZH ZH