9 suspected terrorists arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province

Lahore, Oct 18 (PTI) Nine suspected terrorists belonging to ISIS and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said on Wednesday.

"The terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations," the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said in a statement.

The CTD in collaboration with intelligence agencies foiled a major terror plot in the province by arresting nine suspected terrorists linked with banned outfits -- Daesh (ISIS) and TTP -- in different areas of Punjab, it said.

The terrorists identified as Raoof Zubair, Zia, Waqar, Ameen, Masood, Serfraz, Hameed Khan and Shahid were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Rahimyar Khan, Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi, the statement said.

Weapons, explosives material, 12 detonators, mobile phones, prima cards, and cash have been recovered from their possession.

Police have registered cases against the terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location for interrogation, the CTD said. PTI MZ SCY SCY