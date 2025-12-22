9 terrorists killed in separate ops in Pakistan's KP

Peshawar, Dec 22 (PTI) Security forces have killed nine terrorists in two separate operations conducted in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), "On 19 December 2025, nine khwarij belonging to Fitna al Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province." Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

It added that the first intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out in the Dera Ismail Khan district of the province, wherein four terrorists were killed.

The second IBO was conducted in the Bannu district, and five more terrorists were neutralised by the security forces. PTI AYZ AMJ AMJ