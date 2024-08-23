A look at some of the quotable quotes of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris

Chicago, Aug 23 (PTI) US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday accepted her nomination as the Democratic Party's candidate for the November 5 presidential election.

Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, delivered a 40-minute acceptance speech on the final day of the Democratic National Convention during which the 59-year-old attacked her Republican rival and former president Donald Trump.

The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Harris became the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to accept a major American political party's presidential nomination. Harris would also become the first female president if elected.

Following are some of the quotable quotes from Harris' address: -- America, the path that led me here in recent weeks, was no doubt unexpected. But I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys.

-- I grew up immersed in the ideals of the Civil Rights Movement.

-- I believe everyone has a right: To safety. To dignity. And to justice. As a prosecutor, when I had a case, I charged it not in the name of the victim. But in the name of. “The People.” -- I would often explain this, to console survivors of crime. To remind them: No one should be made to fight alone. We are all in this together. Every day in the courtroom, I stood proudly before a judge and said five words: “Kamala Harris, for the People.” -- And to be clear: My entire career, I have only had one client. The People.

-- On behalf of The People, On behalf of every American. Regardless of party. Race. Gender. Or the language your grandmother speaks. On behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey. On behalf of Americans like the people I grew up with. People who work hard. Chase their dreams. And look out for one another. On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on Earth. I accept your nomination for President of the United States of America.

-- With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past. A chance to chart a New Way Forward. Not as members of any one party or faction. But as Americans.

-- I promise to be a President for all Americans.

-- You can always trust me to put country above party and self. To hold sacred America’s fundamental principles. From the rule of law. To free and fair elections. To the peaceful transfer of power.

-- I will be a President who unites us around our highest aspirations. A President who leads. And listens. Who is realistic. Practical. And has common sense. And always fights for the American people.

-- The future is always worth fighting for. And that’s the fight we are in right now. A fight for America’s future.

-- In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious.

-- Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails. How he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States. Not to improve your life. Not to strengthen our national security. But to serve the only client he has ever had: Himself.

-- America, we are not going back. We are charting. A. New. Way. Forward. Forward — to a future with a strong and growing middle class. Because we know a strong middle class has always been critical to America’s success. And building that middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency.

-- Instead of a Trump tax hike, we will pass a middle-class tax cut that will benefit more than 100 million Americans.

-- And when Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom, as President of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law.

-- Let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself. Because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that the terrorist organisation Hamas caused on October 7th.

-- America, let us show each other—and the world—who we are. And what we stand for. Freedom. Opportunity. Compassion. Dignity. Fairness. And endless possibilities.

-- We are the heirs to the greatest democracy in the history of the world. And on behalf of our children and grandchildren, and all those who sacrificed so dearly for our freedom and liberty, we must be worthy of this moment. It is now our turn to do what generations before us have done. Guided by optimism and faith, to fight for this country we love. To fight for the ideals we cherish. And to uphold the awesome responsibility that comes with the greatest privilege on Earth. The privilege and pride of being an American.

-- And together, let us write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told. PTI LKJ SCY AKJ SCY SCY