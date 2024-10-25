Aanbookhaireni campus built with India's assistance inaugurated in Nepal

Kathmandu, Oct 24 (PTI) The building of the Aanbookhaireni Campus built with the assistance of the Indian government was inaugurated on Thursday, a statement said.

Built with the assistance of NRs 30.01 million under "Nepal-India Development Cooperation", the project in Tanahun was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and will be implemented through the District Coordination Committee, a statement said.

The project, jointly inaugurated by Shri Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Shanti Raman Wagle, Chief of District Coordination Committee in Tanahun, and Shukra Chuman, the Chairman of Aanbookhaireni Rural Municipality in Tanahun, would provide better education facilities to students of Aanbookhaireni Campus in Tanahun, it said.

The campus would create an improved environment for learning and contribute to the development of education in this region, it said.

Aanbookhaireni Campus was established in 2005. It is a community-based campus affiliated with Tribhuvan University (TU) and provides Bachelor's Degree programmes in Bachelor of Business Studies (BBS) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed).

The campus has around 300 students, 90 per cent of which are girls.

The statement said the implementation of HICDPs reflected the continued support of the Indian government in bolstering the efforts of the Nepalese government in the upliftment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors. PTI PY PY PY