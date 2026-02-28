Islamabad (PTI): Pakistan authorities said that about 300 Afghan Taliban personnel and their allied terrorist groups have been killed so far as the operation against them was going on, it emerged on Sunday.

Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar in the late-night update said the security forces killed 297 combatants of the Afghan Taliban regime, and over 450 Afghan operatives were injured.

Providing a summary of the Afghan Taliban regime, the minister said that Pakistan destroyed their 89 posts, and captured 18 others during Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, while around 135 tanks and armoured vehicles were also destroyed.

The minister said around 29 locations across Afghanistan were also effectively targeted by the air force.

Pakistan launched a massive retaliatory attack code-named Operation Ghazab lil Haq, after the Afghan side simultaneously attacked 53 locations along the more than 2,600 km-long border.

Addressing a press conference on Friday evening, the army spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, said that the Afghan Taliban should choose between Pakistan and the terrorist organisations.

"I want to make one thing clear: the oppressive Afghan Taliban regime has to make a clear choice. The choice is to choose between Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, Daesh, Al Qaeda, the terrorists and terrorist organisations and Pakistan,” he said.

“They have to make this choice. It has been made clear by the government of Pakistan. It is not something new I am saying...They have to make this choice. Whether they choose terrorists and terrorism or Pakistan. We are clear... Let it be known that our choice is absolutely clear. It will always be Pakistan over everything.”

Pakistan has long accused the Afghan Taliban of allowing the TTP and other terrorist groups to use their soil for residence, training and logistics to carry out attacks against Pakistan.

The Afghan side rejects the allegations and asks Pakistan to put its own house in order by holding talks with the militants.

Meanwhile, a senior US official supported Pakistan’s right to defend against terrorists.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker said that she spoke to Pakistan’s foreign secretary to “express condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban”.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and express support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks,” she said on X.

Spoke today with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Baloch to express condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban. We continue to monitor the situation closely and expressed support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks. — Allison M. Hooker (@UnderSecStateP) February 27, 2026

As tension mounted, the Afghan Taliban showed willingness to negotiate with Pakistan.

“Afghanistan...has always preferred to resolve issues based on mutual understanding and respect,” the Afghan foreign ministry quoted Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as telling Qatar’s junior Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalifi by telephone.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid echoed that sentiment, saying “now also we want to resolve this matter through dialogue”.

Efforts for de-escalation were also going on as regional countries made diplomatic efforts to end the bad blood between the two neighbours.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered to mediate on X.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to provide any assistance necessary to facilitate dialogue and to enhance understanding and cooperation between the two countries,” Araghchi said.

در ماه مبارک رمضان، ماه خویشتنداری و تقویت همبستگی در جهان اسلام، شایسته است افغانستان و پاکستان اختلافات موجود را در چارچوب حسن همجواری و از مسیر گفت‌وگو مدیریت و حل‌وفصل کنند.

جمهوری اسلامی ایران آماده هرگونه مساعدت در تسهیل گفت‌وگو و تقویت تفاهم و همکاری میان دو کشور، است. pic.twitter.com/5CI7M456aJ — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 27, 2026

Official sources said that Saudi Arabia and Qatar were doing their parts to bring peace. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan talked to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as well as Afghan acting FM Amir Muttaqi.

Turkiye was also in touch with both sides and was making efforts to end the hostilities.