About 331 Afghan Taliban personnel, its allied terrorist groups killed: Pak

Islamabad, Feb 28 (PTI) Pakistan authorities said that about 331 Afghan Taliban personnel and their allied terrorist groups have been killed so far as the operation against them was going on, it emerged on Saturday.

Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar providing an early update about the losses of the Afghan Taliban said that so far 331 Taliban personnel have been killed and another 500 injured.

He said Pakistan forces completely destroyed 104 military posts, while they captured another 22 border posts during Operation Ghazab lil-Ha. Tarar said that 163 tanks, armoured vehicles have been destroyed, adding that Pakistan also hit 37 locations in the air strikes.

Pakistan launched a massive retaliatory attack code-named Operation Ghazab lil Haq, after the Afghan side simultaneously attacked 53 locations along the more than 2,600 km-long border.

Addressing a press conference on Friday evening, the army spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, said that the Afghan Taliban should choose between Pakistan and the terrorist organisations.

"I want to make one thing clear: the oppressive Afghan Taliban regime has to make a clear choice. The choice is to choose between Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, Daesh, Al Qaeda, the terrorists and terrorist organisations and Pakistan,” he said.

“They have to make this choice. It has been made clear by the government of Pakistan. It is not something new I am saying...They have to make this choice. Whether they choose terrorists and terrorism or Pakistan. We are clear...Let it be known that our choice is absolutely clear. It will always be Pakistan over everything.” Pakistan has long accused the Afghan Taliban of allowing the TTP and other terrorist groups to use their soil for residence, training and logistics to carry out attacks against Pakistan.

The Afghan side rejects the allegations and asks Pakistan to put its own house in order by holding talks with the militants.

Meanwhile, a senior US official supported Pakistan’s right to defend against terrorists.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker said that she spoke to Pakistan’s foreign secretary to “express condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban”.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and express support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks,” she said on X.

As tension mounted, the Afghan Taliban showed willingness to negotiate with Pakistan.

“Afghanistan...has always preferred to resolve issues based on mutual understanding and respect,” the Afghan foreign ministry quoted Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as telling Qatar’s junior Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalifi by telephone.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid echoed that sentiment, saying “now also we want to resolve this matter through dialogue”.

Efforts for de-escalation were also going on as regional countries made diplomatic efforts to end the bad blood between the two neighbours.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered to mediate on X.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to provide any assistance necessary to facilitate dialogue and to enhance understanding and cooperation between the two countries,” Araghchi said.

Official sources said that Saudi Arabia and Qatar were doing their parts to bring peace. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan talked to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as well as Afghan acting FM Amir Muttaqi.

Turkiye was also in touch with both sides and was making efforts to end the hostilities. PTI SH AMS