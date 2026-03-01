About 415 Afghan Taliban personnel killed in ongoing operation: Pak minister

Islamabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Pakistan has killed 415 Afghan Taliban personnel and injured more than 580 in the ongoing military operation, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday.

Pakistan launched operation ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ on Thursday night in response to the Afghan Taliban operatives attacking 53 locations along the more than 2,600 km long border, targeting military installations deep in the country through air strikes.

In a social media post, Tarar said at least 182 Afghan checkposts have been destroyed and 31 others captured by the security forces.

He also said that 185 tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns have also been destroyed during the operation while 46 locations across Afghanistan were effectively targeted by air.

Earlier, Pakistan's Federal Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the operation against the Afghan Taliban was continuing, refuting social media reports about the conclusion of the blitz.

Chaudhry refuted reports that Pakistan halted its operations, saying that “false and fabricated news is being spread on social media that Pakistan has stopped its operations against Afghanistan”.

“The reality is the opposite. In view of the current regional situation, the sharing of PAF and drone footage with the media has been temporarily suspended. The purpose of this decision is to safeguard national security and operational strategy, not to prevent operations,” he wrote on X.

He further said: “Operations are continuing. The operation against terrorist elements is moving forward with full intensity and wisdom.” Chaudhry concluded by saying that the nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on X that airstrikes on Kabul and Kandahar were led by Pakistan air force women fighter pilots.

"It was women pilots of the Pakistan Air Force who carried out successful airstrikes in Kabul and Kandahar," he said.

He titled the post as “Revenge of Power” and said that “women pilots delivering hell to those attacking girls' schools” - a reference to Taliban demolishing girls schools in Pakistan. PTI SH GSP GSP