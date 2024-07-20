About 800 Nepali students stranded in violence-hit Bangladesh return home

Kathmandu, Jul 20 (PTI) About 800 Nepali students, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to the ongoing unrest in the South Asian nation, have returned to their homes in Nepal, a foreign ministry source said on Saturday.

The Foreign Ministry source said the Nepalese students stranded in Bangladesh returned home via road and air routes.

The Nepali government has worked out a safe rescue plan for the students facing issues in returning home due to the latest political development there.

The Foreign Ministry in a notice asked the stranded Nepalese students who wished to be rescued from Bangladesh to contact the Nepal embassy in Dhaka.

They have been asked to fill out online forms to get help for rescue.

Bangladesh has been reeling under deadly clashes with protesting students demanding the Sheikh Hasina-led government to scrap a controversial job quota system.

Over 90 people have been killed in the clashes that began weeks ago, according to reports from Dhaka though the exact number of deaths is not yet clear.

Law enforcement authorities in Bangladesh have imposed a nationwide curfew as the clashes between protesters demanding withdrawal of a job quota system and police continued across the country. PTI SBP PY PY PY