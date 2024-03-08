About a million visitors expected to throng Pashupatinath temple on Mahashivaratri

Kathmandu: About a million devotees from Nepal and India are expected to visit the revered Pashupatinath temple situated at the bank of the holy Bagmati River here on the occasion of Mahashivratri to pay homage to Lord Shiva on Friday, authorities said.

Thousands of devotees carrying flowers, incense, rice and other offerings in their devotion to the Lord queued up around the Pashupatinath temple for hours since early morning to have a view of Shiva Linga.

Lord Shiva or Mahadeva is regarded as one of the trinity responsible for the dissolution of the world during pralaya. Mahashivaratri is known as the day when Shiva was born.

Officials at Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) which is responsible for managing the affairs of the temple estimated that around one million devotees will visit the temple from early morning till the night on Mahashivratri.

Around 10 per cent of the visitors are expected to come from different parts of India.

Some 3,000 saints, including naga babas, have arrived at the temple premises to pay homage to Lord Pashupati during the festival.

The Himalayas is known as the abode of Lord Shiva and in Nepal there is a sizable number of Shaivas whose main deity is Lord Shiva.

The Lord, who is regarded as auspicious and purified heart and known as the deity to grant boon easily, is worshipped by both Hindus as well as Buddhists.

At night, people light campfires at homes, around temples and road junctions and prepare food items, including sweets, to observe Shivaratri, the night of Lord Shiva.

Pashupatinath temple has been colourfully decorated with lights, paper fags and garlands during the festival.

The PADT offered free food, tea and water to thousands of Sadhus coming from both Nepal and India.

Devotees of Lord Shiva can be seen dancing, singing devotional songs, and chanting the mantra “Om Namo Shivaya” in and around Pashupatinath.

Some 6,000 volunteers and an equal number of security personnel were mobilised to provide security and manage the crowd at the temple.