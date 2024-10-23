Actor Darasing Khurana receives Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Award in UK

London, Oct 23 (PTI) Actor Darasing Khurana has received the Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Award for his work towards raising awareness around mental health issues as the 'Commonwealth Year of Youth Champion'.

Khurana, 32, the Indian actor and philanthropist, also served as the keynote speaker at the Global Mental Health Summit 2024 at the Oxford University’s historic Oxford Union before heading over to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

“My work in the field of mental health awareness goes back many years. Getting the opportunity to put that on the world map and have meaningful discussions with people in power and influence has been quite special,” said Khurana, who received the award at the University of Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum.

“My aim is to create, with my work, a more mentally sound and safe space in society, and getting honoured for it, along with getting a global exposure to propagate it on a larger scale has been an opportunity that I will cherish forever,” he said.

At CHOGM, the model-turned-actor is moderating a session on mental health with the Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland and Under Secretary General of the United Nations Rabab Fatima.

He hopes to highlight the work of his India-based Pause.Breathe.Talk Foundation, which aims to provide affordable therapy to all sections of society.

As a Commonwealth Year of Youth Champion, Khurana is in exalted company of Prince Edward, brother of King Charles III – currently in Samoa as the Head of the Commonwealth. PTI AK NPK NPK NPK