Actor-writer Meera Syal among prominent British Indians on King Charles III’s New Year Honours list

London, Dec 30 (PTI) Well-known British Indian artist Meera Syal has been awarded a Damehood among some of the highest awards in King Charles III’s New Year Honours list released in London on Tuesday.

The London-based comedian, writer, actor and filmmaker has been made Dame Meera for “services to literature, drama and charity”.

Downing Street said 1,157 recipients have been awarded this year from every part of the UK, with a particular focus this year on those who have gone above and beyond for their communities. “This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today,” he said.

Syal, born in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands region of England to Punjabi parents who migrated from Delhi, is best known for popular comedies such as ‘Goodness Gracious Me’ and ‘The Kumars at No. 42’.

The author of books such as ‘Anita and Me’ was previously awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the Queen's New Year Honours in 1997, and, in 2015, she was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Joining Syal as a Dame this year is Professor Meena Upadhyaya OBE for services to community cohesion in Wales and to medical genetics. The India-born medic from Cardiff is a pioneer in her field, involved in identifying the genetic mutations responsible for diseases. Among some of the other prominent British Indians to be named on the 2025 honours list are Paavan Popat, CEO of TLC Group, who has been awarded as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours List for his leadership around intergenerational housing, inclusive healthy placemaking and care for older people. “My parents and my guru, Morari Bapu, have taught me the importance of humility, compassion and service to others. Those teachings have shaped not only my work, but how I try to conduct myself every day. “I will continue working for the Indian community in a way that brings generations together with understanding and respect,” said Popat.

Recipients being honoured in the annual list released by the UK Cabinet Office also include actors Idris Elba, awarded a Knighthood for services to young people, and Cynthia Erivo, receiving an MBE for services to music and drama.

The oldest recipient this year is John Hearn, who at 102 receives a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to Judo and to the community in North East England.

Aged 20, the youngest recipient this year is Toby Roberts, the first-ever British Olympic Gold Medal-winning sport climber at the Paris 2024 Olympics, awarded with an MBE.

This year, the ethnic minority representation on the list for the higher awards doubled from seven to 14 per cent.