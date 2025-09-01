Aditi finishes 32nd to keep her steady run

Norton (Virginia), Sep 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok went through a rocky front nine followed for a one-over 73 in the final round to finish Tied-32nd at the FM Championship on the LPGA Tour.

Aditi had rounds of 68-70-70-73 for a 8-under total. She had three birdies against four bogeys in the final round.

Aditi is now 68th in the Race to CME Globe standings and needs to be in Top-60 to qualify for the season-ending tournament.

The top 100 players on the Race to the CME Globe standings earn their tour cards for the following season with the top 80 gaining a higher priority ranking.

This season Aditi has had two top-10 finishes in 15 starts and has made cut in nine events. Her best show has been sixth at the Portland Classic and she also a T-9 in Mexico.

Miranda Wang played superbly in the closing stages to beat the No. 1 player in women's golf and won her first LPGA title.

Wang shot 2-under 70 and claimed a one-shot victory over Jeeno Thitikul. She became the seventh LPGA rookie to win this year, extending a remarkable streak of no multiple winners through the tour's first 23 events this year. But Wang held on well for a deserving win.

Sei Young Kim (70) finished third, three shots behind. Andrea Lee also shot 70 and finished another shot back. Rose Zhang had to settle for a 72 to tie for fifth with Jin Hee Im, who had a bogey-free 62.

Nelly Korda, a seven-time winner last year, closed with a 75 and tied for 35th, 14 shots behind Wang. PTI Corr AT AT