Adityanath meets Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Singapore/Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam and discussed strengthening of engagement across infrastructure, innovation, skill development and sustainable growth.

In a post on X, Adityanath noted that India-Singapore relations have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Had the honour of meeting H.E. Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Hon. President of Singapore. Expressed sincere appreciation for Singapore's steadfast partnership with India," the chief minister said.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, India-Singapore relations have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues of collaboration," he said.

"Discussed strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Singapore engagement across infrastructure, innovation, skill development and sustainable growth, reinforcing our shared commitment to long-term prosperity," Adityanath said.

This is Adityanath's first foreign tour as Chief Minister after his Myanmar visit in 2017. After spending two days in Singapore, he will travel to Japan on February 25 and 26 where he will engage with industry representatives on green hydrogen, supply chain development, and hospitality investments.