Advocacy group urges India, Pak to focus on normalising trade and business ties

Lahore, Mar 5 (PTI) A Pakistan-based organisation advocating for trade and commercial ties with India has urged both countries to focus on normalising trade and business relationship between them for the welfare of the people of both sides.

In a letter to the Pakistan-India Joint Business Forum (PIJBF) Wednesday, the Pak-India Business Council chairman Noor Muhammad Kasuri asked it to play its due role in creating circumstances where the two countries may save approximately USD 10 billion in the fields of energy sector, petroleum products, raw material for pharmaceutical industry, consumers’ goods, cotton items and infrastructure development.

He said the businessmen of both countries suffered due to passive ties for the last six years.

"Strenuous efforts should be made to create a conducive atmosphere where businessmen of both the countries may avail trade and business opportunities present in their respective countries," he said.

"Keeping in view the current economic and political scenario in the country the forum can play a significant role in boosting business ties between the two countries," he said, adding that due to cold trade ties between the two countries.

Pakistan incurred approximately $30 billion loss during the last six years. Kasuri said both countries have the potential of $20-25 billion bilateral trade per annum, and now is an opportune moment for traders and businessmen of both sides to resume regional trade and increase diplomatic ties that were suspended for the last six years.

"The PIJBF platform may bring top-notch business individuals closer to each other in order to promote trade and business relationship between the two countries and arrange a meeting of all stakeholders on a priority basis to discuss the way forward to restore such ties as soon as possible," he said.

The PIJBF was formed in 2012 to bring business representatives from both countries closer to debate critical issues and make recommendations to their respective governments on policy matters to boost trade and business ties.