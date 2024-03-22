Affinity between people of India and Bhutan makes bilateral relationship unique: PM Modi in Thimphu

Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the affinity between the people of India and Bhutan makes their bilateral relationship unique while emphasising that "Bharat" resides in people's hearts in this Himalayan nation.

He said this in his address to a gathering here after receiving Bhutan’s highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour.

The honour was conferred on him by the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Modi said the successful endeavour of one country is cheered by the other.

"The affinity between people of India and Bhutan makes our relationship unique," he said.

In his address, he told the Bhutanese people that "India resides in your hearts".

Prime Minister Modi on Friday arrived in Bhutan earlier in the day on a two-day State visit to further cement India's unique relations with the Himalayan nation as part of the country's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy.