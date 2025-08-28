Afghan foreign ministry summons Pakistan's envoy to condemn airspace 'violation'

Islamabad, Aug 28 (PTI) Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned Pakistan's Ambassador Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani to condemn what it called the "violation" of Afghan airspace and attacks on civilians near the border.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that it summoned Ambassador Nizamani in response to Pakistani military attacks on Nangarhar and Khost provinces that killed three civilians and injured seven others.

The ministry strongly condemned the violation of Afghan airspace and the bombing of civilians near the Durand Line by the Pakistani army, saying Kabul considers it a "clear violation of Afghanistan's territorial integrity and a provocative act," Afghanistan's TOLO news reported, citing the statement.

According to the statement, the Pakistani side was clearly informed that the protection of Afghanistan's airspace is a red line for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and such irresponsible actions will undoubtedly have consequences.

The ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated since the Taliban came to power in 2021 because the latter allegedly failed to rein in the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants, who have increased attacks on the Pakistani forces.

Pakistan, which is facing a spike in terror attacks, has demanded that Kabul control terrorists using its soil against Pakistan. PTI ZH ZH