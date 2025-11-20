Afghan musicians, artists file petition against deportation in Pak court

Peshawar, Nov 20 (PTI) A group of Afghan musicians, artists and singers approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) challenging forced eviction by Pakistan’s federal government.

The petition, filed on Wednesday, nominated the federal government, the Interior Ministry’s secretary, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as respondents in the case.

This comes after the Pakistani government in October 2023 asked all the foreign nationals, including Afghan illegal immigrants, to leave voluntarily or to face deportation.

According to the petition, filed through Advocate Jabir Khan, a total of 394 Afghan musicians, singers, and artists have sought the court’s protection against deportation, arguing that they face life threats in Kabul due to their affiliation with the music industry.

The petitioners stated that they are currently residing in Peshawar as registered refugees and hold documentation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

They contended that the Taliban authorities have openly declared that music events and performances will not be tolerated under their regime, prompting thousands of individuals linked to the music industry to flee from Afghanistan, fearing for their lives.

Taliban reimposed the ban on various art forms, including music and singing, after their return to power.

The plea further noted that Pakistan drafted a new refugee policy in 2023, while Afghan nationals were first granted refugee status by the UNHCR in 1993, a status, the petition argues, remains valid. Additionally, a 2003 agreement allowed Afghan refugees to remain in Pakistan until the restoration of lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The petition asserts that Pakistan should abide by international agreements and cannot forcibly evict legally recognised refugees. The plea further argues that the ongoing federal crackdown against Afghan nationals, including those registered, violates basic human rights as well as Pakistan's international obligations.