Afghanistan ready for repatriation of its citizens residing in Pakistan: Afghan diplomat

Peshawar, Apr 16 (PTI) Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir Wednesday said that Afghanistan has completed preparations for the repatriation of its citizens residing in Pakistan and a special commission has been established to facilitate the process.

"We have no complaints against Pakistan, which extended full cooperation to refugees here. However, one's own country is always dearest. The Afghan leadership stands with its people,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

Mohibullah said that camps have been set up for the return of Afghan citizens and all necessary facilities are being provided so that they do not face any difficulties.

He thanked Pakistan for hosting Afghan citizens for four decades, allowing them to benefit from education, business, and employment opportunities.

He emphasized the importance of returning to Afghanistan to contribute to the country’s development, noting that Afghanistan is now free from foreign military presence and is experiencing peace and stability.

“There is no shortage of water or land in Afghanistan," he said.

On this occasion, Afghan elders appealed to Mohibullah to request more time from Pakistani for Afghan refugees, saying it is difficult to wind up decades-old businesses in such a short time.

However, the Consul General refrained from commenting on this request.

In response to a question about women's education, Mohibullah said, “Islam encourages education, and there is no ban on education in Afghanistan. However, the system of education is under review. Separate institutions will be established for women to ensure a safe environment.” He said that 76,000 Afghan refugees have already returned, urging others to prepare for their repatriation. PTI AYZ ZH ZH