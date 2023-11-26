After delayed exchange, hostages released by Hamas reach Israel

New Delhi: Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in the second round of swaps under a ceasefire deal, the Israeli military said, after the militant group initially delayed the exchange for several hours and claimed that Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal.

Advertisment

The Israeli military said the released hostages, including four Thais, had been transferred to Israel. They were being taken to hospitals for observation and to be reunited with their families.

Shortly after midnight, Israel began releasing 39 Palestinian prisoners to east Jerusalem and the West Bank as part of the swap that ultimately went through after international mediation efforts.

Released Palestinian woman Shurouq Duwiyat arrived at her home in Jerusalem where joyous family members hugged and kissed her.

Advertisment

"We send a message to our people in Gaza that we stand by your side and support you," Duwiyat told reporters inside her home.

Also in Jerusalem, Israeli troops evicted journalists who gathered outside the home of Israa Jaabis, who had been imprisoned since 2015 after being convicted of carrying out separate attacks on Israelis. Jaabis suffered severe burns on her face and hands during a bombing attack that also wounded an Israeli police officer.

Hundreds of Palestinians waited in the West Bank town of Beitunia for the arrival of additional prisoners.

Advertisment

The Israeli hostages released on Saturday by Hamas included seven children and six women, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced. Most of the released hostages were from Kibbutz Be'eri, a community Hamas militants ravaged during their October 7 cross-border attack, a spokesperson for the kibbutz said. The children ranged in age from three to 16, and the women ranged from 18 to 67.

It was a bittersweet moment for the residents of Be'eri. A kibbutz spokesperson said all the released hostages either had a family member killed in the October 7 rampage or had left a loved one in captivity in Gaza.

The mother of one of the released hostages, 12-year-old Hila Rotem, remained in captivity, the spokesperson said.

Advertisment

Another, Emily Hand, is a girl whose father believed her to be dead for weeks before finding out she was held as a hostage.

Residents of the kibbutz have been staying together at a Dead Sea hotel since the October 7 attack. A large crowd gathered in a function room at the hotel late on Saturday, cheering in excitement as they saw the first images of their loved ones being released.

One classmate of 18-year-old Noga Weiss said there was great excitement about her release.

Advertisment

"I was very nervous when I heard about the delay. I thought something would happen," the classmate, identified as Zohar, told Channel 13 TV. "It was a great relief when I saw her."

The last-minute delay had created a tense standoff on the second day of what's meant to be a four-day ceasefire. By nightfall, as the hostages should have emerged from Gaza, Hamas alleged that the aid deliveries permitted by Israel fell short of what was promised and that not enough of it was reaching northern Gaza -- the focus of Israel's ground offensive and main combat zone. Hamas also said not enough veteran prisoners were freed in the first swap on Friday.

"This is putting the deal in danger," Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, said in Beirut. But Egypt, Qatar and Hamas itself later said obstacles had been overcome, and Hamas listed six women and 33 teenage boys it said were expected to be released by the Israelis.

Advertisment

While uncertainty around some details of the exchange remained, there was some optimism, too, amid earlier scenes of joyous families reuniting on both sides.

On the first day of the ceasefire, Hamas released 24 of the roughly 240 hostages taken during its October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison. Those freed in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thais and a Filipino.

Overall, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners, during the four-day truce -- all women and minors.

Israel has said the truce can be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed -- something US President Joe Biden said he hoped would occur.

Biden spoke on Saturday with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani of Qatar, the White House said, to discuss "hurdles" to the release of the hostages. (AP)